'Iowa Legend' Carson King Featured on Busch Beer Can After Viral Fundraiser for Children's Hospital

Carson King is getting what he originally wanted and something he didn’t expect — his face on a beer can — out of a sign he displayed on ESPN’s College GameDay last Saturday for the Cy-Hawk game.

After King’s sign requesting money for Busch Light went viral and he decided to donate the money to the University of Iowa Stead Children’s Hospital, which as of 10:15 a.m. Friday had risen to $166,000. That means with the matching donations pledged by Busch Beer and Venmo, along with other donations, the children’s hospital will get at least $508,000.

Busch Beer is now taking it to a new level with another way to thank Carson, who they dubbed an “Iowa Legend,” for his good deeds. They first said he’d get a year of free Busch Light, but now they’re making sure the cans he gets are “fit for a King.”