Sexual Assault Victim Empowered After Creative Vision Employee Sentenced to Prison

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Now that a former Creative Visions employee has been sentenced to prison for enticing a minor, his teenage victim is speaking out.

The victim, who is now 16-years-old, says she feels empowered to share how Akil Jabbar groomed her and took advantage of her for months.

"Knowing he was going to get in trouble for what he did. I had the courage," she tells Channel 13 in an exclusive interview. Channel 13 is not releasing the girl's name because she's still a minor. The girl says Jabbar began dating her mother and quickly became like a father-figure to her but things started to change in the spring of 2018.

"He would take me out to eat. I just thought he was trying to be a good dad, that he cared for me, loved me and supported me. He would spend excessive amounts of money on me. He wouldn't spend any time with anyone else," she describes.

Over the course of several months last year, the teen says Jabbar controlled her. The girl says she was raped on more than on occasion claiming it became a daily occurrence including videotaping the sexual engagements. Despite the allegations, Jabbar was acquitted on all sex-related charges but was convicted and sentenced to the maximum 15 years in prison for enticing a minor. Other alleged victims believe justice was served.

"I believe that prison is the best consequence. I believe that is the best thing that could happen in this situation. He's not out in the community being able to victimize anyone else," says a former girlfriend of Jabbar. Channel 13 interviewed her and her daughter earlier this after she claimed Jabbar filmed her teenage daughter in the nude a decade ago, although he was never criminally charged. She commends Jabbar's most recent victim for speaking out, "she spoke for all girls who had been victimized."

Since the sentencing is now final, the teenage victim says she is ready to move on although she's been scarred physically and emotionally. She hopes the courage she found to speak out against Jabbar encourages other young girls she believes were victimized by him to come forward too.

"I know for a fact that I'm not the first one he has raped. If anyone has been raped or groomed by him, touched by him, they need to come out. What he's doing is not right and he's now in trouble for it."

Jabbar will be eligible for parole in three years.