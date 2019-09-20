× The Very Best of RVTV 2019

IOWA — RVTV 2019 provided plenty of hilarious and memorable moments to make it a year to remember.

This year’s route made stops in Polk City, Ellsworth, Rockwell City and Humboldt on the way to Ames for the big game.

Channel 13’s RVTV team was captained by Sports Director Keith Murphy and co-captained by John Sears, Mark Freund, Today in Iowa anchor Andy Fales and Chief Meteorologist Ed Wilson. “Iowa Nice Guy” Scott Siepker rode along to provide historical insights on each town.

Keith Murphy said it best, “We never know quite what to expect, which is part of the fun.”

Watch all the highlights from RVTV 2019, and find the stories here.

Polk City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ellsworth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rockwell City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Humboldt