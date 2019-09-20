× Viral Cy-Hawk Sign Raises More than $471,000 for Univ. of Iowa Children’s Hospital

ALTOONA, Iowa – Carson King has already attained hero-level status in Iowa but now he’s becoming nationally known thanks to his ESPN College Game Day sign requesting money for beer – which spawned a massive charitable response to benefit the University of Iowa Stead Children’s Hospital.

King’s sign for last Saturday’s Cy-Hawk game read, “Busch Light Supply Needs Replenished – Venmo – Carson-King-25.”

After seeing hundreds of dollars pour into his account the Iowa State Cyclone fan decided to donate all the money, minus enough to buy one case of beer, to the University of Iowa Stead Children’s Hospital in Iowa City. He made his plans known and the contributions to his account increased exponentially.

Both Busch Beer and Venmo pledged to match the donations he received and Prairie Meadows, King’s employer, also pledged $10,000.

Carson’s efforts have been featured on NBC’s Today and Nightly News, ESPN, and Good Morning America.

During his GMA appearance Friday morning, King said the amount in his Venmo account has risen to $157,000. That means with the matching donations, the children’s hospital will get at least $471,000.

King says the experience has taught him that though the Iowa vs. Iowa State rivalry is fierce, Iowans know how to set it aside for a good cause.

“That’s just what Iowa is. If one Iowan needs help they all help. ‘Iowa Nice’ is a real thing,” said King.

King won’t be left with just the admiration of the nation for his actions, his initial request for beer is being granted too. King says Busch has agreed to supply his fridge for free.