× 17 Democratic Presidential Candidates Speak at Polk County Steak Fry

DES MOINES, Iowa — Seventeen Democratic presidential candidates are in Des Moines Saturday speaking at the Polk County Steak Fry at Water Works Park.

The 17 candidates will each get ten minutes on stage to address a crowd of over 12,000 people.

Listen to the speeches live here. Find the candidates’ full speeches below.

Speaking Schedule:

01:29 PM: Congressman Beto O’Rourke

01:40 PM: Senator Kamala Harris

01:51 PM: Senator Cory Booker

02:02 PM: Senator Elizabeth Warren

02:13 PM: Senator Bernie Sanders

02:24 PM: Andrew Yang

02:35 PM: Vice President Joe Biden

02:46 PM: Mayor Pete Buttigieg

03:08 PM: Amy Klobuchar

03:19 PM: Senator Michael Bennet

03:30 PM: Secretary Julian Castro

03:40 PM: Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard

03:52 PM: Tom Steyer

04:03 PM: Congressman Joe Sestak

04:14 PM: Marianne Williamson

04:24 PM: Governor Steve Bullock

04:36 PM: Congressman Tim Ryan

Beto O’Rourke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kamala Harris

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cory Booker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Elizabeth Warren

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bernie Sanders