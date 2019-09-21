17 Democratic Presidential Candidates Speak at Polk County Steak Fry
DES MOINES, Iowa — Seventeen Democratic presidential candidates are in Des Moines Saturday speaking at the Polk County Steak Fry at Water Works Park.
The 17 candidates will each get ten minutes on stage to address a crowd of over 12,000 people.
Listen to the speeches live here. Find the candidates’ full speeches below.
Speaking Schedule:
01:29 PM: Congressman Beto O’Rourke
01:40 PM: Senator Kamala Harris
01:51 PM: Senator Cory Booker
02:02 PM: Senator Elizabeth Warren
02:13 PM: Senator Bernie Sanders
02:24 PM: Andrew Yang
02:35 PM: Vice President Joe Biden
02:46 PM: Mayor Pete Buttigieg
03:08 PM: Amy Klobuchar
03:19 PM: Senator Michael Bennet
03:30 PM: Secretary Julian Castro
03:40 PM: Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard
03:52 PM: Tom Steyer
04:03 PM: Congressman Joe Sestak
04:14 PM: Marianne Williamson
04:24 PM: Governor Steve Bullock
04:36 PM: Congressman Tim Ryan