Candidates Take Swings at President Trump During Steak Fry

DES MOINES, Iowa -- All 17 candidates at the Polk County Democrat's Steak Fry had ten minutes to differentiate themselves from their opponents, but all of them stuck to the same rallying cry: defeating President Donald Trump.

Although each candidate's stump speech varied on specifics, thematically speaking, Trump seemed to be the common denominator. This was contrasted with the Republican-led event on the other side of town, Gov. Kim Reynold's third annual Harvest Fest with Second Lady Karen Pence.

At the Steak Fry, some candidates went as far as calling for impeachment of the president.

"We must call out this illegal behavior and start impeachment procedures right now," Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, said.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, drew upon her experience as a state prosecutor in her calls for "prosecuting the president."

"Our current fight is to get the current occupant out of the White House and it will take a prosecutor to do it," Harris said.

Other candidates took milder jabs at Trump, choosing to refer to him indirectly for the most part.

"Picture a presidency when you turn on the TV and your blood pressure goes down," South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg said.

Regardless of how they called out the president, the majority of candidates made it a point to speak to their disapproval of the current administration.

