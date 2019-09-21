× Fire Destroys Garage and Cars at Home in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A fire completely destroyed a garage and two cars at a home in Des Moines Saturday evening.

The Des Moines Fire Department responded to a fire at 208 Jackson Avenue and found a detached garage fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters contained the fire before it spread to the house. A family was at the home when the fire started, but fortunately no one was injured.

“Luckily we had a hydrant right here. We were able to get a quick stop on it and nothing else was damaged around,” said Captain Mike Morgan.

The fire is secure and investigators are working to determine what started it.