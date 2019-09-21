× Iowa State Routs Louisiana-Monroe 72-20

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State’s offense exploded for a 72-20 win over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.

Iowa State QB Brock Purdy led the Cyclones in passing and rushing. Purdy completed 21 of 27 passes for 435 yards and ran for another 75 yards. He accounted for six touchdowns, three in the air and three on the ground.

Purdy broke Austen Arnaud and Seneca Wallace’s record for total offense in a game with 510. He set the record in the 3rd quarter.

Tarique Milton caught three passes for 142 yards and a touchdown. Deshaunte Jones had two catches for 100 yards.

Iowa State’s 72 points are the school’s most points scored since 1906.

Iowa State improves to 2-1 overall. The Cyclones begin Big 12 play next week against Baylor in Waco, Texas. That game is a 2:30 p.m. kickoff.