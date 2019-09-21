Second Lady Karen Pence Headlines Governor Reynolds’ Annual Fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Republicans gathered at the Iowa State Fairgrounds for Governor Kim Reynolds' annual Harvest Festival.

The Harvest Festival is a significant fundraiser for Reynolds and was first established in 2017.

Over the last couple years of its existence, the event has welcomed prominent guest speakers from the Republican Party, and this year was no different. Second Lady Karen Pence headlined the event focusing heavily on the governor’s relationship with the Trump administration.

“It’s important to have on the national level ... to have a governor like Governor Reynolds who works alongside and in tandem with the administration,” said Pence.

Over 500 people were in attendance, drawing residents from all over the state who lined up to meet Reynolds and Pence. Many attendants saw this as a sign of the president’s favor with the governor, and therefore, the president’s favor for the state.

“I think it says a lot that the administration is supporting her through the second lady ... so I think that’s great,” said Des Moines resident Ronald Langston.

Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst also spoke at the governor’s event, calling for a united front going into 2020.