× 85-Year-Old Mitchellville Man Accused of Sexually Abusing Child

MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa — An 85-year-old Mitchellville man is being held in the Polk County Jail and charged with lascivious acts with a child.

Court documents say John Cohoon sexually abused a 10-year-old girl over the course of a year. Documents say the abuse happened between December of 2018 to February of 2019 at his residence.

He is being held on $100,000 cash bond.