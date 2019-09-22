× Ames Police Investigating Possible Stabbing Near Bandshell Park

AMES, Iowa — The Ames Police Department is investigating a possible stabbing that happened near Bandshell Park in the city’s downtown area.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. Sunday on Carroll Avenue between 5th Street and 7th Street.

Police said a victim was out for a run when they were assaulted and possibly stabbed.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in a white t-shirt with dark lettering. They are asking anyone in the area who may have seen something to call the department at 515 -239-5133.