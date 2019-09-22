ARL’s Dog Jog Raises Thousands of Dollars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- The rain didn’t stop dog lovers from putting ponchos on their pups and going out to the third annual Iowa Dog Jog at Terra Park in Johnston. Even the participants there were surprised by the turnout.

"We kind of hoped there would be a lot and hoped people would still support it even with the rain, so happy to see how many people came," Dog Jog participant Becca Templeton said.

The Animal Rescue League (ARL) says more than 550 people and 300 dogs were at the 2K and 5K races Sunday. But it was more than just a competition. There was live music and vendors like Tito’s, Selfies of Central Iowa and Iowa Home Consulting giving away prizes. For the first time, the ARL brought nine adoptable puppies to the event. By the end, two of them were adopted.

Not counting other donations, the Dog Jog raised more than $5,500 for the ARL of Iowa, who will put that money back into the shelters.