FACEOFF: ISU Expansion, USL Soccer, Roosevelt Football, Nebraska Shaky Start

Posted 11:44 pm, September 22, 2019, by

Sears and Murph go back and forth on other topics from the week.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.