Insiders 9/22/19: Kamala Harris Gives her Thoughts on 'Medicare for All,' Joe Walsh 'Regrets' Past Comments About Obama

DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic strategist Jeff Link gave his thoughts on who fared best at the Polk County Steak Fry and what to make of the new CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll showing Elizabeth Warren leading the field in Iowa.

Presidential candidate Kamala Harris sat down with Channel 13 Political Director Dave Price and explained her position on health care.

President Donald Trump has dismissed economists' concerns the economy is slowing down and that recession is possible. But Kamala Harris said families are hurting and she made her point by referring back to her Medicare plan.

Republican presidential candidate Joe Walsh is a former Illinois congressman and talk show host. He explained why he is not happy with the job Trump is doing as president. He also explained the controversial comments he made during Barack Obama’s presidency.

Link said which candidate he thinks is in the best position to win the 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses.