× Iowa Hawkeyes Jump up in AP Top 25

IOWA — The Iowa Hawkeyes moved up in the AP Top 25, despite not playing a game this weekend.

Iowa (3-0) jumped up to no. 14 in the most recent AP poll released Sunday. The Hawkeyes were previously ranked no. 18 in last week’s poll.

Iowa had a bye week and will return to action this Saturday against Middle Tennessee State. That game will kick off at 11 a.m. at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa State’s 72-20 win against Louisiana-Monroe earned them more votes this week. After receiving just seven votes last week, the Cyclones (2-1) got 31 votes in this week’s poll, placing them at no. 31. Iowa State plays Baylor in Waco, Texas, this Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

AP Top 25 rankings:

1 Clemson

2 Alabama

3 Georgia

4 LSU

5 Ohio State

6 Oklahoma

7 Auburn

8 Wisconsin

9 Florida

10 Notre Dame

11 Texas

12 Penn State

13 Oregon

14 Iowa

15 California

16 Boise State

17 Washington

18 Virginia

19 Utah

20 Michigan

21 USC

22 UCF

23 Texas A&M

24 Kansas State

25 Michigan State