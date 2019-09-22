Iowa Hawkeyes Jump up in AP Top 25
IOWA — The Iowa Hawkeyes moved up in the AP Top 25, despite not playing a game this weekend.
Iowa (3-0) jumped up to no. 14 in the most recent AP poll released Sunday. The Hawkeyes were previously ranked no. 18 in last week’s poll.
Iowa had a bye week and will return to action this Saturday against Middle Tennessee State. That game will kick off at 11 a.m. at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa State’s 72-20 win against Louisiana-Monroe earned them more votes this week. After receiving just seven votes last week, the Cyclones (2-1) got 31 votes in this week’s poll, placing them at no. 31. Iowa State plays Baylor in Waco, Texas, this Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
AP Top 25 rankings:
1 Clemson
2 Alabama
3 Georgia
4 LSU
5 Ohio State
6 Oklahoma
7 Auburn
8 Wisconsin
9 Florida
10 Notre Dame
11 Texas
12 Penn State
13 Oregon
14 Iowa
15 California
16 Boise State
17 Washington
18 Virginia
19 Utah
20 Michigan
21 USC
22 UCF
23 Texas A&M
24 Kansas State
25 Michigan State