Presidential Candidate Mark Sanford Kicks off Iowa Campaign at World Food Festival

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Republican presidential candidate Mark Sanford made his first official Iowa campaign stop at Des Moines' annual World Food Festival.

The former South Carolina governor ran into some trouble, not only with the uncooperative weather, but also with the event’s security team. Sanford was eventually kicked out for soliciting guests without a proper vending booth, but he was able to continue campaigning outside the venue.

Before leaving the event space, Sanford was able to connect with several small groups of voters, handing out pamphlets throughout the venue.

Recently, Sanford has been very vocal about several states, including his home state, choosing to cancel their Republican primary in favor of supporting President Donald Trump. Sanford believes this instead shows a weakness within the administration.

“If you have 90 percent support in the world of politics, you take it. You take a win every single day, particularly if it's in the first in the south`s primary, given its implications in the primaries to follow,” said Sanford. “The fact that they are not doing that says to me that their support is a mile wide but an inch deep ... because there's no other way to explain why in the world you would cancel what they alleged would be a 90 percent win.”

Sanford denied using the 2020 election to lay any groundwork for the 2024 election, saying this would be his only shot.

Here is where you can find Sanford in Iowa this week.

Monday:

East Village at 10 a.m., Des Moines Walkabout

Zombie Burger at noon, 300 East Grand Avenue, Des Moines

Coralville Farmers' Market at 5:30 p.m., 1513 7th Street, Coralville

Tuesday:

Breakfast at The Machine Shed at 8 a.m., 11151 Hickman Road, Urbandale

Depart for Iowa City and Rural Iowa, 9 a.m.

Jethro’s BBQ at 7 p.m., 3100 Forest Avenue, Des Moines

Wednesday:

John Deere at 8:30 a.m., 4412 114th Street, Urbandale

Arby’s at noon, 208 Johnson Court, Des Moines