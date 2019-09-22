× Republican Mark Sanford Brings Presidential Campaign to Iowa

IOWA — Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford is hitting the campaign trail in Iowa this week.

Sanford is one of three Republicans, including Bill Weld and Joe Walsh, running against President Donald Trump for the party’s nomination.

Here is where you can find Sanford in Iowa this week.

Sunday:

El Patio Mexican Restaurant at 7 p.m., 611 37th Street, Des Moines

Monday:

East Village at 10 a.m., Des Moines Walkabout

Zombie Burger at noon, 300 East Grand Avenue, Des Moines

Coralville Farmers’ Market at 5:30 p.m., 1513 7th Street, Coralville

Tuesday:

Breakfast at The Machine Shed at 8 a.m., 11151 Hickman Road, Urbandale

Depart for Iowa City and Rural Iowa, 9 a.m.

Jethro’s BBQ at 7 p.m., 3100 Forest Avenue, Des Moines

Wednesday:

John Deere at 8:30 a.m., 4412 114th Street, Urbandale

Arby’s at noon, 208 Johnson Court, Des Moines