Woman Survives Scary Crash Caused by Slick Conditions on I-235

Posted 8:24 pm, September 22, 2019

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman is lucky to be alive after a scary crash on Interstate 235.

Police said rain and slick conditions caused the driver to hydroplane and crash into a light pole near the 22nd Street exit around 11 a.m. Sunday. West Des Moines police said the woman had to be extracted from the car.

According to a witness, the driver’s vehicle flipped more than once. Luckily, officers said the victim’s injuries were minimal.

