Carson King's Viral Cy-Hawk Sign Fundraiser Reaches $1.065 Million for Children's Hospital

ALTOONA, Iowa – The staggering amount of money coming in to Carson King’s Venmo account continues to grow – as does the donation that will go to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

As of 8:27 a.m. Monday, King’s Facebook page says the viral fundraiser has netted $1,065,000.00 to benefit the children’s hospital.

Sunday, donations topped the $1 million mark, just a little over a week after King’s sign on ESPN College GameDay at the Cy-Hawk game in Ames requested some funds to replenish his Bush Light supply. King made the sign as a joke but viewers bought in and soon hundreds of dollars were flowing into his Venmo account.

After deciding the money could be put to much better use than beer, King announced he’d donate it to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Since then, the fundraiser has taken on a life of its own.

Busch Beer and Venmo have pledged to match the amount King collects and several other businesses, including King’s employer Prairie Meadows, have also donated to the cause.

Media coverage of King’s viral effort has gone nationwide. He’s been featured on NBC’s Today and Nightly News, ESPN, CNN, Fox, and CBS’ Good Morning America.

He even nabbed the spot of “Iowa Nice Guy” from Scott Siepker on SoundOFF Sunday night.

Busch Beer is also giving King a year’s supply of Busch Light – and get this – all of the beer King is getting will have his face stamped on the can.

If you would like to contribute to the fundraiser, King’s Venmo account is carson-king-25

The fundraiser will be open until the end of September.