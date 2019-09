× Des Moines City Council Workshop to Focus on E-Scooters

DES MOINES, Iowa — Talks of bringing e-scooters to Des Moines are back on the table.

A city council workshop will meet Monday morning to discuss the use and cost of the scooters.

They can already be found in other major U.S. cities but the popularity of them is often met with concerns over safety.

The meeting begins at 7:30 a.m. at the city council chambers at 400 Robert D. Ray Drive. The meeting is open to the public.