Ice Cream Shop to Serve Busch Light Ice Cream in Support of Carson King

PRAIRIE CITY, Iowa — The support behind “Iowa Legend” Carson King keeps on growing.

Goldie’s Ice Cream Shoppe in King’s hometown of Prairie City announced Monday they are creating a Busch Light-flavored soft serve in his honor.

The ice cream will be ready Tuesday and is available through the end of September. Plus, 100 percent of the sales will be given to King’s Venmo so he can donate it to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

So far, King has received $347,100 in donations to his Venmo account. When you add in matching funds from Venmo and Busch and additional donations from local businesses, the total is over $1 million.