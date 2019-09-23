× Main Street Restaurant Week in Iowa Marked in Story City

STORY CITY, Iowa- Main Street Iowa’s Restaurant Week is underway through Sunday the 29th of September. Dozens of eateries in all quadrants of the state have their names out there for people to pay a visit to,

One is the Royal Cafe located inside a former Happy Chef restaurant off I-35 in Story City.

“We were in Huxley for 14 years, downtown Story City for 13, we’ve been out here at this old Happy Chef location for over four years now,” said Dale Shahan, owner of Royal Cafe, he began working at the eatery with his Mom, Janet, back in the early 90’s. “Meat potatoes kind of things we serve breakfast all day.”

Across Iowa over 50 communities are inviting people to check out Main Street Restaurants. A news release from Main Street Iowa said small businesses are the heart and soul of Iowa’s economy, Iowa ranks 6th nationally in Main Street entrepreneurship.

At the Royal Cafe they serve up All American Food, and also Norwegian Kumla.

“The annual festival is called Scandinavian days so, all the Norwegians like to come in for their Kumla,” said Shahan. “Best way I can explain what it is, it’s potatoes dumplings and ham served in a soup bowl, with ham and broth and a lot of butter.”

Royal is also known for homemade pies.

“Cherry is the most popular, cream pie, banana cream, coconut cream,” said Janet.

People like that it’s homemade, with tender crust is what people want.

