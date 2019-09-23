× Man Injured in Shooting Following Argument at Des Moines Laundromat

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are still searching for a suspect following a shooting at a laundromat in Des Moines Sunday night.

The incident began when two men had an argument at the Laundry Center near the corner of University Avenue and 21st Street, according to Des Moines police.

The shooting involving the men happened just a few blocks away at 21st Street and Carpenter a little after 9:00 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries.

The suspect is described as a young black male. Police haven’t released any more information about the suspect.

They say there is no ongoing threat to the neighborhood.