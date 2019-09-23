× Police Searching for Suspect Who Tried to Abduct Woman in Algona

ALGONA, Iowa — The Algona Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly tried to abduct a woman on a run in Algona.

A 20-year-old woman reported to police Monday she was running northbound on Finn Drive when a vehicle pulled up behind her and stopped. She said the driver got out and forcefully told her, “You need to get into the car.” She then took off running and the suspect got into his vehicle and left the area.

The suspect is described as a skinny, Hispanic male, approximately 5’8″ with black hair and a mustache. The victim believes he is in his late 30s or early 40s. He was wearing a dark green t-shirt with jeans that were tucked into brown leather work boots.

The suspect’s vehicle is a tan two-door pickup, possibly a Chevy with a silver tool box in the back and unknown Iowa license plates.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Officer John Emswiler at 515-295-3515.