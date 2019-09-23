× Police: Woman Stabbed Several Times While Running in Ames, Suspect Still Free

AMES, Iowa – Police are hoping witnesses or surveillance video from the area can help them find the person responsible for stabbing a woman who was on a run Sunday night in Ames.

Cmdr. Jason Tuttle with the Ames Police Department says the woman called police at 7:40 p.m. after being attacked. She had been running in the area for 6th Street and Carroll Avenue when she told police she stopped to send a text message.

That’s when the suspect came from behind, hit her on the head, and stabbed her several times in the side. The suspect ran off heading southbound and the victim ran home, which was nearby, to call police.

Tuttle says the woman had non-life threatening injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.

The suspect was described as an adult white male about six feet tall, with dark hair, and was wearing jeans and a white shirt with dark lettering on it.

Police are canvasing the area around the Bandshell Park Monday to attempt to locate witnesses and see whether any neighbors may have captured the suspect on their surveillance systems.

If you have any information about the incident you can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 223-1400 or Det. Brook McPherson at 515-239-5313.