Sick Would Save Money and Healthy Could Pay More, Elizabeth Warren Says Of Her Medicare for All Plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The way that U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren sees it, insurance companies make billions of dollars in profits by telling Americans "no" on various health care options. So she is working to get voters to say "yes" to her Medicare for All plan.

A new Des Moines Register Iowa Poll shows that most Iowa Democrats don't support their eventual presidential nominee taking that position.

"Every single dollar of profit came from an insurance company saying no,'" Warren told Channel 13 news during an interview Saturday at a Des Moines hotel.

"This is not sustainable," Warren said, "Families can't keep going broke over medical problems."

A study found that nearly two-thirds of all personal bankruptcies are a result of medical bills.

Warren wants to allow the federal government to take over health care in the United States, eliminating all or most of private insurance. She would raise taxes on people with the promise that many would ultimately save money because of reduced health costs. "Some big corporations, some wealthy people are going to see their costs go up," Warren explained.

Question: "Could some healthy people who don't use medical services pay a little bit more?"

Warren responded, "I think you're asking the basic question about all insurance plans, right? My homeowner's insurance works that way. I pay homeowner's insurance and actually the good news is, nothing happened. But that's how insurance works."

During presidential debates, Warren hasn't directly said that taxes would go up in order to help offset some of the potential reduced health costs under Medicare for All.

Figuring out exactly how much families would pay under a Medicare for All option can be complicated.

The Washington Post broke down how all of the Democratic presidential candidates feel about a Medicare for All option.