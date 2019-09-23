UI President Questions if Cy-Hawk Game Should Continue After Alleged Band Assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld said he is reconsidering if the Cy-Hawk football game should continue, after reports of Iowa band members being assaulted at the game.

That's what Harreld told The Daily Iowan, the student-run newspaper at the University of Iowa. He told Editor-in-Chief Marissa Payne, "I`m not convinced at all that we should play this game again -- here or there or anywhere -- unless we can protect our fans, our band, and of course our athletes.”

Several members of Iowa’s band said they were assaulted by Cyclone fans while the band marched through Iowa State tailgating lots on Sept. 14. They alleged verbal abuse, physical assault and sexual harassment left broken ribs and bruises on some.

Two days after the Cy-Hawk game, University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta released a statement noting inappropriate actions toward band members, and that he was working to resolve the issue with Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard.

Two days later, both athletic directors released a joint statement acknowledging that, "Both the Hawkeye and Cyclone marching bands have been the target of unacceptable behavior at football games in Iowa City and Ames in recent years." The statement went on to say both schools are committed to providing a safe environment for everyone attending the games.

The next day, the Iowa City Press-Citizen reported the University of Iowa was no longer looking into the marching band incident. One day after that, the investigation was back on, with the University of Iowa now looking into allegations of physical violence against members of the band.

The Daily Iowan said Harreld reached out to Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen, as well as University of Northern Iowa President Mark Nook, to discuss ways to address the issue.