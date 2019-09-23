× Worker Killed, Another Critically Injured in Newton Wind Tower Plant Accident

NEWTON, Iowa – One worker was killed an another critically injured Saturday in an accident at a wind tower manufacturing plant in Newton.

Fire Chief Jarrod Wellik said the Newton Fire Department responded to the Arcosa Wind Towers plant, at 801 N 19th Ave E., between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Saturday because of an accident involving employees. Two employees were transported to metro hospitals, one by air ambulance.

Arcosa spokesperson, Jeff Eller, tells Channel 13 one of those employees died from their injuries and another suffered life-threatening injuries. He remains hospitalized. The names of the employees have not been released.

Eller says the appropriate regulatory agencies have been notified and the cause of the incident is being investigated. Production at the plant is being kept at a lower level in order to allow the investigation to proceed.