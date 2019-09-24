× 13Raw Video: ISU News Conference on Allegations of Inappropriate Incidents After Cy-Hawk Game

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University officials spoke to the media Tuesday morning concerning incidents reported at the Iowa vs. Iowa State football game on September 14. Claims were made that the University of Iowa’s marching band was mistreated by fans as they left the stadium after Iowa’s win.

ISU President Wendy Wintersteen, Athletic Director Jamie Pollard, and ISU Chief of Police Michael Newton spoke about the allegations and the investigation into them.

Watch the entire news conference below:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video