× Carson King’s Next Goal? $2 Million in Fundraising for Children’s Hospital

ALTOONA, Iowa – Carson King isn’t satisfied with having raised more than a million dollars for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital – he’s now pushing for $2 million.

King’s latest Facebook post is a challenge to see whether his viral fundraiser, which all started with an ESPN College GameDay sign requesting beer money, can reach $2 million before it ends on Sept. 30th.

King is a true “Iowa Legend” after he decided to donate the money pouring into his Venmo account, due to the sign he displayed on TV in the lead-up to the Iowa vs. Iowa State football game on Sept. 14th. The sign read, “Busch Light Supply Needs Replenished” and listed his Venmo account carson-king-25.

Busch Beer and Venmo pledged to match the donations he received before the end of September and several other businesses have donated as well, including King’s employer Prairie Meadows Racetrack & Casino.

Over the weekend, the amount of donations topped $1 million.

As of Tuesday morning, King says $1.13 million in donations will be going to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. But he is hoping to reach $2 million before the fundraiser ends.

There’s been nationwide media coverage of King’s campaign and his story has been featured on NBC’s Today and Nightly News, ABC’s Good Morning America, ESPN, CNN, Fox News, and even made an appearance on SoundOFF with Keith Murphy.

Busch Beer is also giving King a year’s supply of Busch Light — with his face on the can.

King will be in attendance at the University of Iowa’s next home football game on Saturday, to wave to the kids at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Fans donated their tickets so King could take some family members to the game.