Cyclone Basketball Transfer Rasir Bolton Granted Immediate Eligibility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- The Iowa State men's basketball team just gained a big addition to their backcourt this season.

The Iowa State Athletics Department announced that transfer guard Rasir Bolton has been granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA. The NCAA granted Bolton his waiver after considering the circumstances surrounding his transfer from Penn State to Iowa State. Those circumstances have not been stated.

Bolton averaged 11.6 points as a freshman at Penn State. He played 32 games this past season and will be another three-point threat for the Cyclones. He made 52 three-pointers, shooting 36.1 percent from behind the arc.

“We are excited that Rasir will be allowed to compete for us this season,” Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm said. “We certainly appreciate Penn State for their assistance during the process and are grateful that the NCAA considered all the facts in coming to this decision.”

Bolton has three years of eligibility remaining.

Iowa State begins the season Nov. 5 when they host Mississippi Valley State at Hilton Coliseum.