High School Junior Plans Gift Drive to Help Teen Boys Going Through Cancer

INDIANOLA, Iowa -- Fighting cancer as a teen brings about many challenges. One 17-year-old wants to make one part of it easier.

Alex Lynch has a big project coming up as he works on his Eagle Scout rank. It requires a project that shows leadership and benefits the community. “I think it is a meaningful one. It`s not just a project. It`s personal,” said Lynch.

He is planning a gift drive to collect items for Blank Children's Child Life Department to use for teen boys. “We`re asking for socks, apparel and all that stuff. All the goodies,” he said.

Lynch knows what it's like to spend time in the hospital as a teen. He said, “I didn`t like to talk a lot. A lot of things didn`t sit well, really. So basically what I did, I watched a lot of YouTube.”

He was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma in August of 2018. Lynch said, “Ewing’s sarcoma is a rare form of bone cancer. 200 people get diagnosed with it every year, and it`s commonly found among young athletes.”

He started noticing pain in his left leg that spring while running track. It got worse in the summer. “It hurt so much. Oh! I still remember what it felt like,” he said.

He had chemotherapy, then surgery to remove the tumor and his femur, and then more chemotherapy. “Chemotherapy. That was a doozy," he said.

Lynch finished treatment in April of this year. “It will always be in the back of my mind because it`s just something I`ll have to take with me wherever I go because now I know it`s a possibility,” he said.

Now, he hopes this project will help others going through a similar fight. “You can`t say no to cancer. You can`t give up because what comes after cancer is worth it. It is so worth it, and so fighting for it makes it all the more important,” he said.

Alex's Eagle Scout project is Saturday, Oct. 5th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Indianola Walmart. You can also mail a check to Blank Children's Child Life 1415 Woodland Avenue. Ste E-200, Des Moines, Iowa 50309. Put Alex Lynch's name in the memo line.