Iowa Farmer Convicted of Murder in Wife's Corn Rake Killing

DUBUQUE, Iowa — An eastern Iowa man has been convicted of murder for killing his wife with a corn rake.

Todd Mullis was found guilty Monday of killing his wife Amy in November of 2018.

Prosecutors say Mullis killed his wife after learning of her infidelity. He believed if they divorced he would lose the farm.

The jury deliberated for nearly seven hours before convicting Mullis of first-degree murder.

He will serve a mandatory life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole. His sentencing date has not yet been set.