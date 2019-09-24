× Iowa State Holding News Conference on ‘Conduct Surrounding’ Cy-Hawk Football Game

AMES, Iowa – Officials with Iowa State University are holding a news conference Tuesday morning to discuss “conduct surrounding the Iowa vs. Iowa State football game on Sept. 14th.”

A statement University President Wendy Wintersteen, Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard, and ISU Police Chief Michael Newton will speak at the conference at 11:00 a.m. You can watch the event live on WHOtv.com and on the WHO-HD Facebook page.

Allegations of “inappropriate actions” against the University of Iowa marching band were made following the game, which was played in Ames.

Two days after the Cy-Hawk game, Iowa Athletics Director Gary Barta released a statement about the claims and said that he was working to resolve the issue with Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard.

Two days after Barta’s statement the athletic directors released a joint statement acknowledging that, “both the Hawkeye and Cyclone marching bands have been the target of unacceptable behavior at football games in Iowa City and Ames in recent years.”

The statement went on to say both schools are committed to providing a safe environment for everyone attending the games.

The next day, the Iowa City Press Citizen reported the University of Iowa was no longer looking into the marching band incident. A day after that, the investigation was back on with the University of Iowa now looking into allegations of physical violence against members of the band.

The on-again, off-again investigation has University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld openly considering the future of the Cy-Hawk game.

Monday, Harreld told The Daily Iowan, “I’m not convinced at all that we should play this game again here or there or anywhere unless we can protect our fans, our band, and of course our athletes.”

Harreld is calling for a meeting between the presidents and athletic directors of Iowa, Iowa State, and the University of Northern Iowa.

The 2020 Cy-Hawk game is scheduled for September 12th in Iowa City.