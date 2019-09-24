× ISU Addresses Claims Involving Alleged Mistreatment of Iowa Marching Band at Cy-Hawk Game

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University administrators and the head of the university’s police department held a news conference Tuesday morning to address concerns about incidents reported at the Iowa vs. Iowa State football game on September 14th.

Members of the Hawkeye Marching Band claim they were assaulted by Iowa State fans while exiting Jack Trice Stadium.

Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen said, “First, I want everyone to know, that I’m committed to doing everything I can to make sure the CyHawk football series continues. We can’t let the actions of a few individuals bring an end to something that is so positive for our state. At the same time, we can’t and we haven’t ignored the actions that were reported after the game. We are saddened and concerned by the reports that some members of the Iowa band were mistreated or harmed during their visit to our campus. This is something that we take very seriously. We will continue to work with our colleagues at the University of Iowa to address any specific allegations of misconduct as they are shared with us.”

Iowa State Athletics Director Jamie Pollard said the University of Iowa’s Deputy Athletic Director contacted his department the Tuesday following the game and made them aware of five specific allegations.

A teaching assistant for the band had beer thrown on them. Something was thrown at the football team’s bus during or shortly after the game, cracking the windshield. The director of the Hawkeye Marching Band had a verbal dispute with Iowa State’s facilities director. A member of the Hawkeye Marching Band tried to enter the Bergstrom Football Facility through the ISU team’s entrance and was denied, resulting in a confrontation with security. A Hawkeye Marching Band member carrying a ladder out of the stadium was shoved and fell on the ladder, breaking some ribs.

Pollard said, “I believe their marching band was subjected to vulgarity, rudeness, and possibly had a beer thrown on them. As far as the five other allegations we haven’t been able to really verify through the university’s investigation what really happened in those situations.”

As to the claim of the sexual assault of a band member, which has been shared widely on social media, Pollard said, “No one has alleged that to us.”

Iowa State University Chief of Police Michael Newton said, “There’s been no people that have come forward as of this morning to report anything to us. We deeply care, we want somebody to come forward. Please tell us, if you tell us we will investigate to the fullest and we will make sure that we try to find those responsible for any incident that did happen.”

Newton said they had reviewed video from a nearby gate that had the Hawkeye Marching Band exiting the facility and it did not show the incident where a band member carrying a ladder was alleged to have been shoved.

Pollard also said since the allegations involving Iowa State fans and the Hawkeye Marching Band arose, he’s received accounts from multiple current and former members of Iowa State’s band about incidents of vulgarity and rudeness that have happened to them while at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

“It’s embarrassing that that’s happened. It’s inexcusable. But it’s happened in both places. Gary [Barta] and I actually said that in the joint statement,” Pollard said.

On Monday, the University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld told The Daily Iowan, “I’m not convinced at all that we should play this game again here or there or anywhere unless we can protect our fans, our band, and of course our athletes.”

Despite the allegations, Pollard says he and Barta are 100 percent committed to seeing the series between Iowa State and Iowa continue.