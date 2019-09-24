× National Voter Registration Day Welcomes Iowa 17 Year Olds to Register

DES MOINES, Iowa- Tuesday marked National Voter Registration Day. Iowa Secretary of State came to Saydel High School north of Des Moines to help register first-time voters. Under new Iowa Law 17 year olds can register to vote if they will be 18 by the next election. That means 17 year olds can participate in the Iowa Caucus or any primary votes.

Inviting those folks who will be 18 by the November election to be able to register at 17, and be able to vote in the primaries,” said Pate. “They wouldn’t necessarily have to be 18 in the primaries as long as they’re 18 by that November election.”

Pate explained ways people can get registered, online, at many government office buildings, or at the polling place on election day.

“You need to have a voter ID, the simplest way to do it, just have an Iowa drivers license,” said Pate. “If you don’t ( have a drivers license) the county auditor will send you a voter ID card with a pin number on it for free.”

“I’m 17 and I am excited to get into the political process,” said Gabby Neddermeyer, “I’m excited that the new Iowa law allows me to attend Caucus’s and things like that.”

“I’m pretty excited I’m gonna get to get my voice out,” said Kelsey Floyd, a 17 year old student at Saydel. “You can tell the candidates what I would like to see, usually mostly in school mainly, because I’m still my senior year.”

People wanting to register or learn more about voting can contact the Vote Ready Iowa website