Severe Storms Tuesday Night Could Spawn Tornadoes in Iowa

Much of Central Iowa is at risk of severe storms tonight. The Storm Prediction Center has an Enhanced and Slight Risk Areas highlighted across our state. An enhanced risk area indicates numerous severe storms are possible. They may be more persistent and widespread with a few intense storms.

Scattered severe storms will start to develop in far northwest Iowa around 5 PM this evening. A cold front is moving eastward out of the northern plains across Central Iowa with a center of low pressure moving across southern Minnesota. There will be strong transport of moisture from the southern US with dew points rapidly increasing, making it feel more uncomfortable today. This will start to destabilize our atmosphere.

There will be some clusters of supercell storms possible at first development from southwest Minnesota, Northwest Iowa and Eastern Nebraska. This is when we could see some large hail. There looks to be significant directional shear in our atmosphere leading to rotation developing with some of these storms across southern Minnesota and north Central Iowa. This could lead to a couple of tornadoes.

These storms will become linear in nature and will move across Central and Southern Iowa late into the evening. By approximately 10 PM, storms with strong gusty winds and heavy downpours could impact the metro. The storms will then quickly move across southern and southeast Iowa through the early morning hours on Wednesday.

We will be back to clear skies and sunny skies on Wednesday with highs back to the comfortable low 70s.