Des Moines Public Library Launches Free Movie Streaming App

DES MOINES, Iowa — You no longer have to borrow your friend’s Netflix password to stream movies online for free, you can now do that with an app from the Des Moines Public Library. The app is called Kanopy and it offers 35,000 films.

“It’s got lots of independent films, Spanish films, lots of blockbusters and award-winning films, so there’s a great selection of movies and films to see,” Des Moines Public Library Director Sue Woody said.

You can watch 10 films for free in a month. But kids can watch an unlimited amount with the Kanopy Kids version of the app. Parents can set up parental controls and the amount watched through Kanopy Kids will not count against the 10 free monthly films.

“Our circulation has been fantastic, people have been using them like crazy, and we’re really excited to see the Kanopy kids being used so well because that’s got lots of family friendly movies, it’s got TV series, and it’s got some of those books that you can read along and listen to,” Woody said.

It is important to note that there is a residency restriction, Kanopy can be used by library card holders who live within Des Moines and rural parts of Polk County. It cannot be used by card holders who live in the suburbs.

This app release is in conjunction with September being Library Signup Card Month. The Des Moines Public Library is partnering with DART to provide free rides to library cardholders between September 22nd and September 28th.