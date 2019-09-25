Des Moines Register Adds Police Presence After Criticism Turns Threatening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- As news broke Tuesday night that the Des Moines Register unearthed a set of controversial tweets Carson King made in 2011 as a 16-year-old, the newspaper faced an onslaught of criticism that Des Moines police say turned threatening. "We are certainly aware of some of the threats they`ve had. They made a report to the police department so that goes on our radar as a place we are going to want to give a little extra attention to," said Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

Attention that the Des Moines Police Department says will be around the clock outside of downtown`s Capital Square building for the time being. "Right now they`ve got some unique security concerns with some threats that may have come in so I think it`s an abundance of caution just trying take of your employees," Parizek said. With eyes on the outside, the Des Moines Register has even added an extra layer inside. Parizek said, "They`ve hired an off-duty police officer to provide a little extra security presence at their business."

Des Moines police say everyone is entitled to an opinion sometimes it can cross into a line that borders on criminal. "You can have your opinion and exercise your first amendment right all you want but you cannot threaten people and you cannot threaten to commit crimes and if that happens and if we are able to identify you, you will probably be arrested," said Parizek.

DMPD could not reveal the duration of these added security measures and the threats have not been made public.