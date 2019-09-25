Drake Law Expert Explains Why Impeachment Inquiry is Historic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- House Democrats have launched an impeachment inquiry after a whistleblower complaint raised concerns about a phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymry Zelenskiy. In that call, President Trump asked Zelenskiy to look into why prosecutors ended it's investigation into business dealing's with Joe Biden's son.

Notes on that call were released today. The President said it proved he did not do anything wrong. Democrats say it still raises red flags.

The impeachment inquiry is moving forward. Mark Kende, the Director of the Drake Constitutional Law Center, explains the process of impeachment and why this attempt of impeachment is different from others in the past.