AMES -- Iowa State hits the road for the first time on the same weekend they play their Big 12 opener. The Cyclones travel to Waco, Texas Saturday fora 2:30 p.m. tilt with 3-0 Baylor.

The Cyclones are coming off a historic Saturday, in which they put up a school-record 714 yards of offense against Louisiana-Monroe, and there's a renewed momentum within the offense heading into the weekend.