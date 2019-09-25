× Man Injured in Shooting on Des Moines’ Southeast Side

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating a shooting that injured one man Tuesday afternoon in Des Moines’ Pioneer Park neighborhood.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 2100 King. Officers were sent to the location on a report of shots fired.

While police were searching the area, officers noticed a black SUV speeding away. They stopped the vehicle and found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm inside. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The man told police he was in the parking lot of the apartments when a black male he didn’t know began shooting at him. Several casings, as well as a pistol, were located by officers at the scene.

Police say they haven’t made any arrests in the shooting yet.