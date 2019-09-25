Swea City Suffers Major Wind Damage from Storms

Posted 9:46 am, September 25, 2019, by , Updated at 09:48AM, September 25, 2019

Damage to Gay Ernster's home in Swea City. (Courtesy: Gay Ernster)

SWEA CITY, Iowa – Strong thunderstorms that swept through Kossuth County Tuesday night caused some major wind damage in Swea City.

The National Weather Service received reports from the Kossuth County Emergency Manager about power lines down and damage to homes, trees, grain bins, and other farm damage due to strong winds around 6:30 p.m.

There was also damage to the fire station and an emergency communications tower was destroyed by the storm.

The emergency manager said the estimated winds were up to 70 miles per hour.

No reports of injuries from the storm have been reported.

 

