Anawim Housing a Finalist for $66,000 Award

DES MOINES, Iowa – A local affordable housing organization is in the running to win a $66,000 award and asking for the community’s support to help them take the top prize.

The Anawim Housing Foundation funds supportive housing programs in the Des Moines metro. It has been named as a finalist for the Gerry Rauenhorst Building Community Award from the Opus Group’s Des Moines office.

Anawim is guaranteed $5,000, along with the other finalists, but if they are the top vote-getter they’ll get $66,000.

They are currently in 4th place and voting is open until 2:00 p.m. on October 4th. You can vote here.