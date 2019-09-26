× Carson King Writes ‘Thank You’ Letter to All Who’ve Given to His ‘Beer Money’ Fundraiser

AMES, Iowa — 12 days ago Carson King was just one face (holding one sign) in a crowd of thousands outside Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.

Since then he’s masterminded a $1.7 million (and growing) fundraiser for a children’s hospital, appeared on national television, survived a mini-controversy, become a social media sensation and maintained his humility through it all.

On Thursday afternoon King released a ‘thank you letter’ to the public for all their support in turning his “College GameDay” sign into a nearly two million dollar fundraiser for the University of Iowa’s Stead Children’s Family Hospital.

King writes that he hopes everyone takes a moment to focus on what really matters about his story. “Our society can be so divisive at times. But these two weeks have shown we have the power to come together to make a difference,” he writes, “I hope this can be an inspiration for all of us going forward.

King’s later doesn’t touch on the controversy sparked Tuesday night when King held a press conference to acknowledge that he’d shared inappropriate jokes from a television show on Twitter when he was 16. King spoke out before the Des Moines Register could publish a story containing information about the Tweets from 2011. The Des Moines Register is now investigating past social media posts made by the author of that article.

Busch announced it was ending its relationship with King after that news broke, but is keeping its promise to match the funds that King raises through his Venmo accounty. Venmo is also matching funds.

Here is the full letter sent by Carson King to the media on Thursday: