URBANDALE -- Two years ago, Des Moines Christian won one game. This season, the Lions are 4-0, and ranked No. 6 in Class 2A.

Christian has one of the most prolific offenses in the state, leading 2A in scoring. And their defense has allowed just 22 points in four games, with two shutouts.

Christian has big goals, and they want to achieve them the same way they turned the program around - together.