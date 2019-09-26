ISU Theatre’s Upcoming ‘HERoic’ Season Celebrates Women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- The upcoming theater season at Iowa State University will be groundbreaking. It will possibly the only theater program producing an entire season of women playwrights.

The Dramatists Guild of America found that in 2016 and 2017, about 30% of plays produced nationally at professional theaters were written by women. In the Midwest, that shrinks to 24%. Iowa State Theatre thought it was time for a change.

This season, is called 'HERoic'. All the shows were written by women. The plays include a musical about George Washington, Dolly Parton’s '9 to 5', and a community collaboration on climate change.

All performances will be held in Fisher Theater in Ames. The 'HERoic' season kicks off Friday, October 4th. You can find a list of performances and other events theatre.iastate.edu or on ISU Theatre's Facebook page.