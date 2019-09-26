× Marshalltown Man Killed in Highway 14 Crash, 3 People Injured

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa – A Marshalltown man is dead and three other people were injured in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon.

According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened at 4:15 p.m. on Highway 14, about four miles south of Marshalltown.

A Ford Focus facing southbound was stopped on the highway, attempting to turn left into a driveway, when a southbound Ford Expedition braked and veered right in an attempt to avoid a collision. The SUV then hit the back of the car.

A passenger in the car, 36-year-old Matthew Perkins, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car, 65-year-old Wilma Perkins, was transported by air ambulance to Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Her condition is unknown.

Sixty-three-year-old Sheryl Stalzer, of Marshalltown, was driving the SUV. She and passenger Lane Stalzer, who is under the age of one, were transported to Unity Point Marshalltown. The extent of their injuries is not known.

The Iowa State Patrol is continuing its investigation into the crash.