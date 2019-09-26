× State Patrol: Man Drove Drunk with Daughter in Backseat During 115 MPH Chase

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man was arrested early Thursday morning after officials say he led State Troopers on a high-speed chase spanning two counties while drunk and with his eight-year-old daughter in the vehicle.

The incident began just before 2:00 a.m. when Story County dispatch sent a broadcast about 37-year-old Kevin Dyer, who had a nationwide parole violation warrant and was believed to be driving drunk from Gilbert to Des Moines, according to Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol.

A State Trooper spotted Dyer driving southbound on I-35 at the 97-mile marker and saw him pull off onto NE 126th Ave. at the Elkhart exit. After doing a radar check that confirmed Dyer was driving eight miles over the speed limit he attempted to pull him over.

Dyer refused to stop and got back on southbound I-35.

The complaint says the chase reached speeds of 115 mph. Dyer drove through Ankeny and into Des Moines and police from both cities helped with the pursuit. Officers from the DOT’s Motor Vehicle Enforcement also assisted.

The chase ended at University and E. 28th Street in Des Moines when a State Trooper used a PIT maneuver. Dyer was taken into custody without incident.

Dyer’s daughter was found, unharmed, in the backseat of the vehicle.

Dyer is facing multiple charges including: felony eluding, OWI 3rd, child endangerment, reckless driving, driving while license suspended, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for October 7th.