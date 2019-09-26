× Weekend Stabbing in Ankeny Results in Attempted Murder Charge

ANKENY, Iowa – An attempted murder charge has been filed in connection with a weekend stabbing in Ankeny.

The Ankeny Police Department says 18-year-old Carson Cameron is charged with attempted murder and going armed with intent. He is being held in the Polk County Jail without bond.

Police say the stabbing happened outside of 214 NW State St. Saturday night after a dispute between Cameron and the 17-year-old victim. A criminal complaint says the victim was sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle at the address when Cameron parked behind and blocked the vehicle in.

According to the complaint Cameron tried to provoke the victim into a physical fight, then opened the closed door and began assaulting the victim. He “used a sharp object to cut and stab the victim multiple times during the assault.”

The complaint also says others had to intervene to stop the assault and the victim suffered significant blood loss due to the stab wounds on his legs.

Police say they were first called to the QuikTrip at 802 E. First Street on the incident, and that’s where the found the victim in a vehicle. They later learned the assault had taken place at the other address.

Cameron was arrested on Wednesday.